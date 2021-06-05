Man sentenced after admitting to attack and robbery of disabled man in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been sentenced after admitting to attacking and robbing a disabled man.

Joseph Hamilton, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and carjacking. He is sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole.

The incident happened April 15, 2019, shortly after midnight near North Hollywood and Harvard Avenue in the Binghampton area.

Authorities say the 33-year-old victim, who uses a walker, was attacked outside of his home. He told police he was struck in the back of the head with a heavy object and forced into the backseat of his car while his two attackers drove to several locations trying to use his credit card.

During the drive, a sheriff’s deputy stopped the car and gave Hamilton’s codefendant, Jashowea Hargrow at speeding ticket. The victim says the men threatened to kill him if he said anything as the deputy approached the car.

According to authorities, Hamilton and Hargrow put the victim out of the car several blocks from his house. The victim was robbed of $418, his cellphone, and car.

