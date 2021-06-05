Mapco Express on Mt. Moriah Rd. in Memphis robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officers say the suspect robbed the Mapco Express on Mt. Moriah Road June 1.

During the robbery, police say the suspect pointed his weapon at a clerk and demanded money from the register. He ran away from the scene and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

