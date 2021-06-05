Advertise with WMC
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes

By Janice Broach
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have been busy in the past 24 hours with a large number of random shootings.

They have happened all over the city, leaving citizens upset wondering how to protect themselves.

“I don’t believe this happened. I just got off work. I’ve never seen a cop drive down this street anyway,” said a neighbor.

Police were on Brentwood Circle and Spottswood around noon Friday. A woman was shot in a house. She is expected to recover. Police released few details about the shooting, only saying a man is in custody.

“I’m very shocked. I come down this street everyday. I don’t know,” the neighbor said.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, a man was found at a popular Dixie Queen on East Shelby Drive shot in his vehicle. He later died at the hospital. Antonio Chambers works next door.

“I don’t know. People just lost their mind, but it’s ridiculous. Crime is really getting bad,” said Chambers.

The Dixie Queen is in a busy area with office parks and apartments around it and a church across the street. WMC crime tracked the area in a one-mile radius and found more than 40 violent crimes in a month.

“It’s pretty shocking the crime.”

Thursday just after 11 p.m., a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a house on Eighth street. A crashed vehicle was nearby. It is just four miles from the Dixie Queen.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a man was found shot inside his Lexus at Crump and Walnut. Police sat the suspect took off in a dark colored vehicle. That suspect was transported in critical condition.

Chambers says there seems to be only one choice citizens have.

“The only thing you can do is just protect yourself,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings call Crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

