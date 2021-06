MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead, and another man is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Memphis police department responded to the shooting at 3088 Lamar at 3:17 a.m.

Authorities say one man died on the scene. The second fatality happened at the hospital.

Police are urging you to call 901-528- CASH if you have any information.

