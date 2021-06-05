Missing, endangered kids found safe, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police department canceled a City Watch alert for two missing endangered children.

According to police, Kevin Lance, 4 and Myriah Robinson 6, were both found safe.

They went missing around 10:40 Friday night.

According to police, the children were taken from a home during a domestic altercation.

A City Watch Alert , issued for the children Saturday morning states 36-year-old Dontae Marks, was armed with a gun when he kicked the door in and took the children...

Kevin is 2′11″ and weighs 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with brown pants.

Myriah is 3′00″ and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a brown skirt.

The suspect, Dontae Marks, is described as 5′08 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.