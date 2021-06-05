Pattern will stay humid & wet into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our pattern will remain pretty unsettled for the remainder of the weekend and into most of next week as several weather systems will impact the Mid-South. These systems will leave us with daily chances of showers and storms for this upcoming week. Chances will start to drop by midweek but we will still have chances of showers and storms and humidity will remain high.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: An isolated shower or storm possible in the morning but becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers likely with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will be possible daily next week with several weather systems passing through. We will have a chance of rain through at least Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s through Thursday and highs will climb into the upper 80s by Friday. Heat and humidity will rise by the end of next week.

