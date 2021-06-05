Advertise with WMC
Police: Man killed in overnight Frayser shooting

Memphis Police Department responds to shooting.
Memphis Police Department responds to shooting.(MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Around 12 a.m., officers responded to a home near Watkins Street and Claire Drive for reports of a shooting.

One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

According to the police, he did not survive.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The suspect is believed to have been in a red vehicle, police said.

