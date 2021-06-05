Police: Man killed in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Around 12 a.m., officers responded to a home near Watkins Street and Claire Drive for reports of a shooting.

One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

According to the police, he did not survive.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The suspect is believed to have been in a red vehicle, police said.

