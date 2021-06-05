Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ favorite downtown disco club is hosting a storage sale, giving anyone the chance to get their hands on some nightclub history.

From clothing to shoes, to knickknacks Paula Raiford has collected, it is all on sale at Paula Raiford’s Disco.

The famous hotspot is not closing. Instead, Raiford says they are making room for new experiences.

“Paula”s accumulated so many things over the lengths of her life, but then also owning the disco since 2007. She wants to share a piece of her life and disco with Memphis. Honestly, all the stuff, Paula actually wants to get this area clear because she has some new ideas and new exciting things on the horizon for Memphis, and she wants to see what she can turn this space into and other incentives for the city,” said Diamond Taylor, project and business manager at Paula Raiford’s Disco.

The rummage sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

