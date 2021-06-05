Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ favorite downtown disco club is hosting a storage sale, giving anyone the chance to get their hands on some nightclub history.

From clothing to shoes, to knickknacks Paula Raiford has collected, it is all on sale at Paula Raiford’s Disco.

The famous hotspot is not closing. Instead, Raiford says they are making room for new experiences.

“Paula”s accumulated so many things over the lengths of her life, but then also owning the disco since 2007. She wants to share a piece of her life and disco with Memphis. Honestly, all the stuff, Paula actually wants to get this area clear because she has some new ideas and new exciting things on the horizon for Memphis, and she wants to see what she can turn this space into and other incentives for the city,” said Diamond Taylor, project and business manager at Paula Raiford’s Disco.

The rummage sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett High School choir teacher indicted for theft
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Crash at Hacks Cross and State Line Road
Driver in critical condition after striking trees in Shelby County
Pervis Payne
Pervis Payne to undergo mental evaluation determining intellectal disability
Left: Carter Middle: Lainey Right: Hailey Whitehorn
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing children

Latest News

Mid-South man shares how he beat cancer ahead of Cancer Survivors Day
Survivor shares his story ahead of National Cancer Survivor Day
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigate a string of violent crimes
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner
Arrest warrant issued as lawmakers call on community for protection
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Man dies in shooting on East Shelby Dr. in Memphis