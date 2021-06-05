Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelby Co. Health Department reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

Shelby County reaches 52.2% of vaccination goal
Shelby County reaches 52.2% of vaccination goal(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 54 new cases and no new deaths Saturday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 45 as of Saturday.

There are currently 635 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 98,942 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 635,343 vaccines have been administered with 365,726 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity. With today’s number, the county has only reached 52.2% of that goal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
Demetrius Mills Jr.
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Charles McVean
Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78

Latest News

The latest stats show just over half of the country has received at least one COVID-19 dose.
States face battle to reach Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
Royal Caribbean will not require vaccinations for its sailings from Texas or Florida amid a...
Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Mid-South states to receiving millions to address COVID-19 health disparities.
Mid-South receiving millions to address COVID-19 health disparities
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County health department reports 70 new COVID-19 cases
Shelby Co. Health Department reports 70 new COVID-19 cases