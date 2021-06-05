Shelby Co. Health Department reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 54 new cases and no new deaths Saturday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 45 as of Saturday.

There are currently 635 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 98,942 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 635,343 vaccines have been administered with 365,726 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity. With today’s number, the county has only reached 52.2% of that goal.

