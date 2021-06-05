Surprise party thanks Memphis’ Laurelwood landlord for pandemic rent relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of small business owners held a surprise party for the owners of the Laurelwood Shopping Center in Memphis to thank them for the grace during the pandemic.

The business owners thanked husband and wife Cory and Meg Prewitt for how the Poplar Avenue shopping center handled the pandemic shutdown. Tenants say Laurelwood forgave three months of rent and common area maintenance fees so businesses could get their bearings during those unprecedented days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.