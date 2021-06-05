Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Surprise party thanks Memphis’ Laurelwood landlord for pandemic rent relief

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of small business owners held a surprise party for the owners of the Laurelwood Shopping Center in Memphis to thank them for the grace during the pandemic.

The business owners thanked husband and wife Cory and Meg Prewitt for how the Poplar Avenue shopping center handled the pandemic shutdown. Tenants say Laurelwood forgave three months of rent and common area maintenance fees so businesses could get their bearings during those unprecedented days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett High School choir teacher indicted for theft
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Crash at Hacks Cross and State Line Road
Driver in critical condition after striking trees in Shelby County
Pervis Payne
Pervis Payne to undergo mental evaluation determining intellectal disability
Left: Carter Middle: Lainey Right: Hailey Whitehorn
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing children

Latest News

Mid-South man shares how he beat cancer ahead of Cancer Survivors Day
Survivor shares his story ahead of National Cancer Survivor Day
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigate a string of violent crimes
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner
Arrest warrant issued as lawmakers call on community for protection
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Man dies in shooting on East Shelby Dr. in Memphis