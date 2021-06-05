Advertise with WMC
Tracking weekend shower chances and rising humidity

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon pop-up shower. Some of the rain could linger through the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. More scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Severe weather seem low but heavy rainfall seems possible. High: 80

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible at the start of next week with several weather systems passing through. We will have a chance for rain through at least Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s through Wednesday. Heat and humidity will soar at the end of next week and into the weekend.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

