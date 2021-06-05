Virtual Pride event kicks off weekend of celebrations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is celebrating Pride Month in the Mid-South.

The festivities continued Friday night with a virtual event to bring people together.

“Virtual Pride Live and in Color 2.0” kicked off online, celebrating the LGBTQ community with a welcome to Pride Fest, a sharing of information on LGBTQ mental and physical health, safety, games, and stories of coming out.

Meanwhile, Dru’s Place in Memphis is gearing up for an in-person pride event Saturday.

“Resurrection 2021” kicks off at 1 p.m. with live performances at the midtown location.

Festivities continue Sunday.

