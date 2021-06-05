Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman dead after stabbing near airport, MPD says

Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.(WBTV File)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that left one woman killed.

Officers were dispatched to Travel Lodge hotel near the airport around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a woman was stabbed and suffering from knife wounds.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

MPD have one person detained but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
Demetrius Mills Jr.
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Charles McVean
Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78

Latest News

Shooting suspect Montevis "Snoopy" Johnson
Covington man behind bars on attemtped murder charges
1 dead after car crashes into home, police say
Materials to finish I-40 bridge repairs to be delivered late June
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Gibson's Donuts
Shots fired at Gibson's during attempted carjacking