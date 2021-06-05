Woman dead after stabbing near airport, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that left one woman killed.

Officers were dispatched to Travel Lodge hotel near the airport around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a woman was stabbed and suffering from knife wounds.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

MPD have one person detained but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.