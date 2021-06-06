Humid with daily rain chances through most of this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) --More of the same this week with isolated to scattered showers and a few storms daily through most of the week. It will remain humid and temperatures will stay in the low 80s through midweek but will rise into the upper 80s by the end of the week and weekend. Rain chances will decrease by the end of the week and weekend with less areas seeing rain.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers with lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers or a storms possible in the morning but becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 80s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely and a few storms possible, rain could be at heavy at times with lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: We will have a chance of rain through at least Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s through Thursday. By Friday rain chances will drop to near 30% with highs in the upper 80s by Friday. It will stay humid all this week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon but not a washout. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be even lower on Sunday and most will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.