Community members honor victims of gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members gathered in Orange Mound Park on Saturday to honor the victims of gun violence in Memphis.

The event was a partnership with Memphis Moms Demand Action and several other community organizations.

It’s part of the 7th annual Wear Orange campaign to honor survivors of gun violence and demand action to end the epidemic

Marsha Wilson knows the pain grieving families go through when they lose a loved one to gun violence.

She lost her son Sherman in a shooting in 2014.

“When I see the headlines of someone being killed from senseless gun violence, my heart aches,” said Wilson.”I mean, people are just killing people for no reason.”

The latest numbers show there have been over 120 homicides in Memphis this year, mostly caused by guns.

Esther Cook Jones, who’s with Guns Down in Orange Mound, says making the community safer will take a little work from everyone.

“To wake up and see that somebody has lost their life brings tears to my eyes and it really hurts me,” said Jones. “People have got to start thinking about each other.”

Wilson has turned her pain into purpose.

Although she acknowledges the fight against gun violence is tough, she has no intention of giving up.

“I’m never going to stop fighting,” said Wilson. “I’m going to keep on keeping on because I am here to do what I need to do to cease this gun violence. I want it to end.”

