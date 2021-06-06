Advertise with WMC
Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian native, entrepreneur and philanthropist Charles McVean, has died at age 78.

According to his son Dow McVean, his father died from Parkinson’s disease Sunday morning.

McVean ranks among the most consequential business leaders of the 21st century in Memphis for creating The Big River Crossing, the Mighty Lights, Peer Power and Charles McVean Trading and Investments in 1986.

After success in the commodities industry, he returned to his alma mater, East High School and founded Peer Power, a non-profit organization that hires University of Memphis students to tutor select high school students.

