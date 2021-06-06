Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian native, entrepreneur and philanthropist Charles McVean, has died at age 78.

According to his son Dow McVean, his father died from Parkinson’s disease Sunday morning.

McVean ranks among the most consequential business leaders of the 21st century in Memphis for creating The Big River Crossing, the Mighty Lights, Peer Power and Charles McVean Trading and Investments in 1986.

After success in the commodities industry, he returned to his alma mater, East High School and founded Peer Power, a non-profit organization that hires University of Memphis students to tutor select high school students.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.