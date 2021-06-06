More showers and storms today with unsettled weather continuing this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our pattern will remain unsettled for the remainder of the weekend and into most of this week as several weather systems will impact the Mid-South. Currently, there’s a lull with the precipitation, but latest models show showers spreading back into northern Mississippi this morning by 9 or 10 AM.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and storms. High: 81 | Winds: S 10-15

TONIGHT: Some showers linger, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 70 | Winds: S 5-10

THIS WEEK: Showers will be possible daily this week with several weather systems passing through. We will have a chance of rain through at least Thursday. Download our app. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s through Thursday and highs will climb into the upper 80s by Friday. Heat and humidity will rise by the end of next week.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

