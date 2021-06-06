MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 5-week-old baby boy.

According to officials, the mother last saw her baby around 3:44 p.m. Sunday after his father, Demetrius Mills took him from a home near Lauderdale.

The baby was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper, police say.

The father was last seen wearing a green shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police believe the suspect is traveling in a blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

