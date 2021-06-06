Over 2,800 doses of J&J vaccine set to expire in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has almost 60,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses that are set to expire by the end of the month. Craighead County has 2,835 doses set to expire, compared to 255 Pfizer doses.

Dr. Shane Speights with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine says that vaccine hesitancy plays a role in the excess supply. After the pause, not only are folks weary of the J& J vaccine but with all of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speights says that about 31 percent of the state’s population is vaccinated, which is low. Arkansas is ahead of Alabama and Mississippi.

“There are multiple layers as to why we’re seeing this type of hesitancy. For the vast majority of people, it’s just a misunderstanding about how the vaccine works. What it does, what it doesn’t do,” said Speights.

Speights advises people to sit down with their doctor and have a conversation if they’re on the fence about the vaccine and adds they are still giving out doses of J&J at their clinic every day.

Public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, Danyelle McNeill, says they are not reallocating doses outside of the state due to most states having plenty of their own supply.

