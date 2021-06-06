Advertise with WMC
Shelby Co. Health Department reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 70 new cases and no new deaths Sunday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 45 as of Sunday.

There are currently 609 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,012 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 635,343 vaccines have been administered with 365,726 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity. With today’s number, the county has only reached 52.2% of that goal.

