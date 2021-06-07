1 dead after car crashes into home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old victim who was killed last weekend after a car crashed into a house.

Officers responded to the scene on Horn Lake Road around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Investigators identified the victim as Leslie Young. Young was reportedly inside the home when the vehicle came crashing through.

Memphis police say the driver received a citation but the investigation is ongoing.

At 2:42 am, officers responded to a crash at 4589 Horn Lake Rd. where a vehicle crashed into the house.

After the crash investigation, Leslie Young, 45, was located inside the residence and pronounced deceased.

A citation was issued to the driver. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2021

