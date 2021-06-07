1 dead after car crashes into home, police say
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old victim who was killed last weekend after a car crashed into a house.
Officers responded to the scene on Horn Lake Road around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Investigators identified the victim as Leslie Young. Young was reportedly inside the home when the vehicle came crashing through.
Memphis police say the driver received a citation but the investigation is ongoing.
