Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 dead after car crashes into home, police say

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old victim who was killed last weekend after a car crashed into a house.

Officers responded to the scene on Horn Lake Road around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Investigators identified the victim as Leslie Young. Young was reportedly inside the home when the vehicle came crashing through.

Memphis police say the driver received a citation but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
Demetrius Mills Jr.
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Raiford’s Disco Club in downtown Memphis holding storage sale
Charles McVean
Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 7
Active COVID-19 cases remain below 1,000 for nearly 2 weeks in Shelby County
Shooting suspect Montevis "Snoopy" Johnson
Covington man behind bars on attemtped murder charges
Materials to finish I-40 bridge repairs to be delivered late June
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts