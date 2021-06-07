Advertise with WMC
Active COVID-19 cases remain below 1,000 for nearly 2 weeks in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 7(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 33 new cases and two new deaths Monday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 47 as of Monday.

There are currently 575 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,045 cases and 1,679 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 635,343 vaccines have been administered with 365,726 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending May 29 shows a 4.4 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 5.9 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

