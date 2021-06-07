Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

The NYPD - 32nd Precinct has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred on 8th Ave, in Manhattan at about 2:50 AM on 6/7/2021.

Anyone with any information call 212-690-6315 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/NUaYLXJLrg — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 7, 2021

