AutoZone Liberty Bowl honors Peyton Manning with ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Super Bowl championship winner, Most Valuable Player and College All-American honors recipient, Peyton Manning visited Memphis Sunday to take home the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award.

The annual award is given to an individual who has excelled in their field.

Manning who will be enshrined in the pro football Hall of Fame this summer is the NFL’s only five time MVP and 14x Pro Bowler. He’s on the NFL’s 100 All-Time team.

His dad Archie Manning was named Distinguished Citizen in 2016, the two becoming the only father-son duo to each win the award.

“A lot of connections for me,” Manning said. “My father has won this award before. One of my old coaches Tony Dungy won this award. I think my dad used this line a couple years ago, but anytime you win an award that Elvis Presley won it’s pretty cool. Especially here in Memphis Obviously Ashley’s from here. My in-laws live here, brother in law lives here, a lot of teammates and friends live here in Memphis. For all of those reasons it’s a very special night.”

Manning also talked about his excitement for the Grizzlies future.

He watch all of the post season, almost made a trip up to Utah.

He said his son even has a Ja Morant jersey hanging in his room.

He also says he’s fully behind Danny White and Josh Heupel at Tennessee as they try to turn the Vols football program around.

