Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Blytheville opens new justice complex

(KAIT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - After more than five years, the Blytheville Police Department is finally moving into a new justice complex.

The department has come a long way from lacking basic household needs like hot water to upgrading to a brand new $3 million dollar complex.

Over the weekend, the Blytheville Police Department held an open house for its new facility.

The department has worked in the same building as the town’s courtrooms for a century.

The new facility now gives police and the courts its own space.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home