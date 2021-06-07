Blytheville opens new justice complex

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - After more than five years, the Blytheville Police Department is finally moving into a new justice complex.

The department has come a long way from lacking basic household needs like hot water to upgrading to a brand new $3 million dollar complex.

Over the weekend, the Blytheville Police Department held an open house for its new facility.

The department has worked in the same building as the town’s courtrooms for a century.

The new facility now gives police and the courts its own space.

