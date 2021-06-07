Comedian John Crist bringing 2021 comedy tour to Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian John Crist is bringing his 100-show tour to the Orpheum.

“2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” hits downtown Memphis Dec. 4. Presale begins Wednesday and tickets go on sale Friday.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

For more information on the tour, visit johncristcomedy.com.

Visit orpheum-memphis.com/events-tickets/ for information on events and tickets at the Orpheum.

