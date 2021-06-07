Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Comedian John Crist bringing 2021 comedy tour to Orpheum

Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum Memphis(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian John Crist is bringing his 100-show tour to the Orpheum.

“2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” hits downtown Memphis Dec. 4. Presale begins Wednesday and tickets go on sale Friday.

Comedian John Crist is bringing his 2021 comedy tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.
Comedian John Crist is bringing his 2021 comedy tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.(Orpheum Theatre Group)

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

For more information on the tour, visit johncristcomedy.com.

Visit orpheum-memphis.com/events-tickets/ for information on events and tickets at the Orpheum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home