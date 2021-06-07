Covington man behind bars on attemtped murder charges

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington man is behind bars and another is recovering from several gunshot wounds after a weekend shooting, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

TSCO says the shooting stemmed from an argument regarding a social media post between suspect Montevis “Snoopy” Johnson and a woman.

Investigators found the victim suffering several gunshot wounds on Grant Lane just after midnight Sunday. EMS rushed him to the hospital. But Johnson reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.

TSCO later found him leaving an apartment at the Sunrise Apartment complex, took him into custody and recovered a gun, TCSO says.

While in custody, the 24-year-old allegedly admitted to the crime. He is being held without bond and facing attempted murder charges.

He is set to go before a judge on July 27, according to TSCO.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com and Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.

