Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Covington man behind bars on attemtped murder charges

Shooting suspect Montevis "Snoopy" Johnson
Shooting suspect Montevis "Snoopy" Johnson(Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington man is behind bars and another is recovering from several gunshot wounds after a weekend shooting, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

TSCO says the shooting stemmed from an argument regarding a social media post between suspect Montevis “Snoopy” Johnson and a woman.

Investigators found the victim suffering several gunshot wounds on Grant Lane just after midnight Sunday. EMS rushed him to the hospital. But Johnson reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.

TSCO later found him leaving an apartment at the Sunrise Apartment complex, took him into custody and recovered a gun, TCSO says.

While in custody, the 24-year-old allegedly admitted to the crime. He is being held without bond and facing attempted murder charges.

He is set to go before a judge on July 27, according to TSCO.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com and Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home
Galen Young, Former Basketball Pro, Dies After Car Crashes Into Home