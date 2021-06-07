Deputy Chief Don Crowe named Assistant Chief of MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new Assistant Chief of Police in town and he’s got a long history of work in the business.

Deputy Chief Don Crowe has been named Second in Command for the Memphis Police Department.

The new Chief of Police Cerelyn “CJ” Davis selected Crowe for this position, according to a release from MPD.

“As a police chief, I am elated to know that the Memphis Police Department is led by a highly qualified and dedicated command staff,.” said Davis. ”After meeting with each deputy chief, I chose Deputy Chief Don Crowe to help me effectively lead the great men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

Crowe served as a Memphis Police Officer for 33 years after beginning his career as a patrol officer.

