Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer

FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island is becoming known for incidents of animals on the loose, including a donkey first spotted roaming the streets Sunday, June 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.

A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

