Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleanup is underway at Gibson’s Donuts after someone attempted to carjack a customer and fired shots at the building over the weekend.

Gibson’s Donuts Owner Don DeWeese says the incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. He says three men, one with a gun, tried to carjack a customer but the customer fought back.

According to DeWeese, the customer began running towards the store when the suspect fired at him.

The restaurant is open but the damage from the shooting is still visible. Video of the scene shows a shattered glass window and door and one of the display cases was also shattered.

An employee says no one was hurt.

“We were just unlucky, but we got very lucky that nobody got hurt,” said DeWeese. “We’re going to make some changes here for the safety for our customers.”

We are still waiting to learn more about any suspects from Memphis Police Department.

Gibson’s is a very well-known donut shop and it’s open 24 hours a day.

Back in December, someone robbed the store overnight.

DeWeese says he plans to install more cameras and more lighting outside and add a security guard at night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.