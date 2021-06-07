Advertise with WMC
FedEx Supply Chain looks to hire 115 at job fair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is looking to hire hundreds of employees immediately, the company announced Monday.

FedEx Supply Chain wants to fill 115 full time positions at its Memphis facility located at 4155 Quest Way.

The hiring event is Monday, June 7 through Tuesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. until 4.30 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center located at 6075 Winchester Rd.

The company is primarily hiring experienced forklift operators, but other positions are available, the release stated.

Job offers will be made on the spot, the release stated.

Walk-in applicants are accepted but FedEx recommend applying early here.

