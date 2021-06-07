Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A notable Tennessee man was the victim in a fatal accident that happened last week, according to Memphis Police.

Leslie G. Young, 45, was the victim who was killed after a car crashed into a house.

Young attended Hillcrest High School and was a former men’s basketball coach at Lane College and Rockhurst University.

He also played for the Charlotte 49ers from 1997-99 and was 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP.

“Green Dot Public Schools TN would like to offer condolences to the family of Galen Young. We appreciate the legacy Mr. Young has within the Hillcrest High Viking and Whitehaven community. His family will continue to be on our thoughts and prayers. Galen’s memory looms large among alumnae and we will continue to celebrate his life through a celebration later in the week,” said a Green Dot spokesperson.

The school system is planning an event to honor the life of Young with details being released soon.

On Saturday, June 5, officers responded to the scene on Horn Lake Road around 2:40 a.m.

Young was reportedly inside the home when the vehicle came crashing through.

Memphis police say the driver received a citation but the investigation is ongoing.

