Investigators continue search for endangered 5-week-old boy

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are still searching for a missing 5-week-old baby boy.

Investigators say the boy’s mother last saw Demetrius Mills Jr. just before 4 p.m. Saturday when his father, Demetrius Mills Sr. took him.

The baby was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

According to Memphis Police Department, the father was last seen wearing a green shirt and grey shorts. .

Police believe the suspect is traveling in a blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the department at 901-545-2677.

