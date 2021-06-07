Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.

On Friday, June 4, following three days of testimony, a jury of 7 women and 5 men convicted Joey Allen Penix of Imboden on one count of rape.

The judge sentenced him to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to a Monday news release from Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper.

Penix will be required to serve 70 percent of his sentence to be eligible for parole.

According to court documents, in December 2019 Penix engaged in “deviate sexual activity with an 8-month-old female child.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.