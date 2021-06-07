More rain on the way today, rising humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated light showers will be possible this morning, but most of the rain will hold off until later today. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon and there will also be several rounds of rain tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 83 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 71 degrees. Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS WEEK: With an upper level low pressure system near the area, there will be a chance for scattered showers through Thursday. Although none of these day will be a wash-out, you should plan to see at least one shower in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s and it will feel muggy each day. By Friday, rain chances will drop to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.