More scattered showers or storms this week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy through the evening with passing showers or storms, especially by sunset. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more rounds of rain, some of it heavy at times. Lows will be near 70 with south winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of off and on rain with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: On and off rain will persist through Thursday. It won’t be a washout, but most will likely see at least a few showers or storms at some point each day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. It will remain muggy. By Friday, rain chances will drop to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

