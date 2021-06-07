Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters in Mississippi will head to the polls on Tuesday for municipal elections.

They’ll be deciding races for mayor and aldermen, including in Olive Branch.

The recent annexation is no doubt one of the biggest issues Olive Branch leaders have faced over the last few years.

Last month, a judge gave final approval to Olive Branch’s annexation of 18 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County. Many homeowners, who are now officially citizens of Olive Branch, told us they don’t like it.

WMC Action News 5 asked each mayoral candidate about their position on the issue.

Retired judge Ken Adams, who’s running for mayor as a Republican, says he understands both sides of the debate since he too was annexed 16 years ago.

“I certainly understand citizens not wanting to be annexed,” said Adams. “They like their freedom. They like living in a rural setting. I understand that completely, but I also understand there’s some benefits that go along with living in the city.”

Adam’s opponent for Olive Branch mayor is city planner and businessman Donald Hall, a Democrat.

“One of the unique things about Olive Branch is that we have the lowest property taxes in DeSoto County, and so the annexation definitely puts us on a path to increase those taxes,” said Hall.

Both men say now that the judge has issued a final order, it’s time to make sure the city’s newest citizens get the appropriate city services they’re entitled to, like police and fire protection.

Improving services citywide is something both candidates say they plan to do if elected mayor, along with attracting more businesses to their growing city.

“Our citizens want to make sure that we have good-paying jobs in our community,” said Hall. “They want to make sure that the next mayor has the ability to be an advocate for the city.”

“I think the citizens of Olive Branch are looking for the next mayor to do the same thing, to build Olive Branch in a controlled fashion and to make it a stronger, better, safer city,” said Adams.

To learn more about where each candidate stands on the issues, click here to visit the website of Ken Adams and click here to visit the website of Donald Hall.

Municipal elections are also being held in Southaven, Hernando, Horn Lake, and Walls.

The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.