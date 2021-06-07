Periods of heavy rain & a few storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Periods of clouds and on and off rain will be the weather theme of today and the next few days. An upper level low is the reason for this gloomy wet pattern and it will stay across the area for most of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and a few storms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more rounds of rain, some of it will be heavy at times with lows near 70 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of off and on rain with highs in the low 80s and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: On and off rain will persist through Thursday. It won’t be a washout to any of the days where we get rain but most will likely see a shower each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s and it will feel muggy each day. By Friday, rain chances will drop to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

