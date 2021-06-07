Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets.(Dawn Cooley)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (Gray News) – Small business owners in Texas said they lost a significant number of Facebook followers because of a rainbow heart cookie post, but the community support since has been astronomical.

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets. Pride Month is observed in June.

More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here🌈✨

Posted by Confections on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

“Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said, ‘more love less hate,’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods,” Confections Bakery wrote in a follow-up post.

Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we...

Posted by Confections on Thursday, June 3, 2021

The business said it received a hateful message and the cancellation of a large order at the last minute in response to the image.

“If you love our cookies, we will have an over-abundance of them tomorrow,” Confections Bakery posted, not anticipating the outpouring of support it was about to experience.

The next day, a line of people eager to get their hands on one of the bakery’s treats stretched down the street.

“We are astonished at your generosity of heart. The line is wrapped around the street since we opened,” the bakery posted online.

We are overwhelmed. This was taken around noon today and sent to us by a sweet customer. Thank you. ❤️

Posted by Confections on Friday, June 4, 2021

“All this attention on our small business is very humbling,” co-owner Dawn wrote on Facebook. “In the 11 years we’ve been open, we’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

When the bakery had sold out of treats, customers continued to donate money. Instead of investing it into the business, Confections is encouraging people to donate to one of the pet shelters or rescues in its area.

“We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed,” Confections wrote on Facebook. “There are so many it may take us a while to get through them all. Tears of joy ran down my face as I read through them.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway