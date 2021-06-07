Advertise with WMC
Suspect identified, charged with murder after stabbing girlfriend to death

Derriontay Perry is charged with second-degree murder.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after Memphis Police say he killed his girlfriend in a hotel room.

Derriontay Perry is charged with second-degree murder.

On Saturday, June 5, officers were called to East Brooks Road for a domestic disturbance near the airport.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman suffering from a knife wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to an affidavit, Perry called 911 and admitted to killing his girlfriend at the Travel Lodge hotel.

He told police he was walking along Mill Branch Road and wanted to turn himself in for the crime.

Perry was brought in for questioning and told investigators that he woke up to the victim smothering him with a pillow while holding a knife and threatening to stab him.

He said he “easily overpowered” her and then began to smother her with the pillow, eventually stabbing her in the neck with the knife.

