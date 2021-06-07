MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A caregiver is facing charges after a medical evaluation of an elderly person in Memphis.

Helena Cates, 50, is charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly 70+ or vulnerable adult, and financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Police responded to a complaint May 18 at Baptist East Hospital. A registered nurse at the Meritan agency was contacted by a Adult Protective Services investigator to conduct a medical evaluation of an 80-year-old vulnerable adult who had possibly been neglected and abused by a caregiver.

According to the affidavit, Cates was residing in a rom at the Inn-Town Suites, with one bed, and used the elderly woman’s income for rent.

The nurse reported the victim was very malnourished and underweight. The nurse also found the victim to be extremely dehydrated and emaciated, weighing between 75 and 80 pounds.

Officers observed the victim with a swollen left arm, left leg, and upper right arm.

Cates had been receiving the woman’s income since 2019, depositing the money into her account.

Woman charged with aggravated neglect, financial exploitation of elderly person in Memphis ((Source: Shelby County))

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.