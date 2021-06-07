Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman charged with aggravated neglect, financial exploitation of elderly person in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A caregiver is facing charges after a medical evaluation of an elderly person in Memphis.

Helena Cates, 50, is charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly 70+ or vulnerable adult, and financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Police responded to a complaint May 18 at Baptist East Hospital. A registered nurse at the Meritan agency was contacted by a Adult Protective Services investigator to conduct a medical evaluation of an 80-year-old vulnerable adult who had possibly been neglected and abused by a caregiver.

According to the affidavit, Cates was residing in a rom at the Inn-Town Suites, with one bed, and used the elderly woman’s income for rent.

The nurse reported the victim was very malnourished and underweight. The nurse also found the victim to be extremely dehydrated and emaciated, weighing between 75 and 80 pounds.

Officers observed the victim with a swollen left arm, left leg, and upper right arm.

Cates had been receiving the woman’s income since 2019, depositing the money into her account.

Woman charged with aggravated neglect, financial exploitation of elderly person in Memphis
Woman charged with aggravated neglect, financial exploitation of elderly person in Memphis((Source: Shelby County))

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Triple shooting on Lamar and Semmes
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex
Blytheville Police Department Moving Into New $3M Justice Complex