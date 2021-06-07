Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

YMCA following CDC guidelines on pool safety this summer

By Camille Connor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The start of the summer has not been as hot as usual, but that has not stopped pools in the Mid-South from reopening.

Step into the aquatics center at the Olive Branch YMCA, and visitors will see aerobics classes and kids gathered together for summer camp.

“It’s great to just see kids and families enjoying the pool and being healthy and active,” said swim school operations director Julia Johnson, ”It really gives you a sense of normalcy coming back from COVID.”

She says the location has seen an increase in people signing up for swim classes.

The CDC has not recommended against going to public pools, but there are still protocols the YMCA is following.

“The CDC has stated that there is no known reason for COVID transmission in the pool. Obviously, there’s always a risk when you have people that are close together,” said Johnson.

The YMCA is encouraging people not to come to the pool if they feel ill.

Johnson also said they are also making sure to properly sanitized the pool and continue to sanitize high touch point areas.

They also recommend that people who have not been vaccinated still wear a mask.

With pools opening families should also be high alert when it comes to preventing drownings.

“As much as you can, create a barrier and prevent children from accessing the pool until you can have two eyes on them - even with lifeguards present,” said Johnson

The YMCA require a swim test for people wanting to swim in deeper water. They also recommend lessons as it can help reduce drownings by up to 88 percent.

Thursday June 10, Olive Branch YMCA is holding a water safety camp at 9am for those interested in helping to prevent drownings.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Mix of immunities helping keep Mid-South COVID-19 case rates low
Shelby County immunity rate higher than some states with high vaccination rates
A potential new vaccine developed by members of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has proven...
Mix of immunities helping keep Mid-South COVID-19 case rates low
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19