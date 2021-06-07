YMCA following CDC guidelines on pool safety this summer

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The start of the summer has not been as hot as usual, but that has not stopped pools in the Mid-South from reopening.

Step into the aquatics center at the Olive Branch YMCA, and visitors will see aerobics classes and kids gathered together for summer camp.

“It’s great to just see kids and families enjoying the pool and being healthy and active,” said swim school operations director Julia Johnson, ”It really gives you a sense of normalcy coming back from COVID.”

She says the location has seen an increase in people signing up for swim classes.

The CDC has not recommended against going to public pools, but there are still protocols the YMCA is following.

“The CDC has stated that there is no known reason for COVID transmission in the pool. Obviously, there’s always a risk when you have people that are close together,” said Johnson.

The YMCA is encouraging people not to come to the pool if they feel ill.

Johnson also said they are also making sure to properly sanitized the pool and continue to sanitize high touch point areas.

They also recommend that people who have not been vaccinated still wear a mask.

With pools opening families should also be high alert when it comes to preventing drownings.

“As much as you can, create a barrier and prevent children from accessing the pool until you can have two eyes on them - even with lifeguards present,” said Johnson

The YMCA require a swim test for people wanting to swim in deeper water. They also recommend lessons as it can help reduce drownings by up to 88 percent.

Thursday June 10, Olive Branch YMCA is holding a water safety camp at 9am for those interested in helping to prevent drownings.

