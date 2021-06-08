Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

4th Unity Walk Against Gun Violence planned for this Saturday

Smiths Station hosts 2nd annual Unity Walk
Smiths Station hosts 2nd annual Unity Walk
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fourth Unity Walk Against Gun Violence is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.

The 1.8-mile walk will begin and end at Hamilton at East Person Avenue.

Participants are required to sign in upon arrival at 9:30 a.m. and the 1.8-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required for anyone not vaccinated.

More than 1,000 people have participated in previous walks held in November, February and April.

The Unity Walk concept was developed last year by Stevie Moore and Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime.

The walks are sponsored by The Pledge to Protect 901, a collective of interested individuals, activists, education and health care leaders, government agencies and grass roots and nonprofit organizations working to end gun and community violence.

Each walk begins with the group pledge: See something. Say something. Your call counts. Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors. Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood. Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Pride Day at the Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces Pride Day for Saturday June 12
Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum planning reopening celebration
Girls, Inc. of Memphis opens virtual programming to all area girls
Girls Inc. of Memphis to break ground in new facility this week
Girls Inc. of Memphis facility
Girls Inc. breaking ground in Frayser facility this Thursday