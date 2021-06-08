4th Unity Walk Against Gun Violence planned for this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fourth Unity Walk Against Gun Violence is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.

The 1.8-mile walk will begin and end at Hamilton at East Person Avenue.

Participants are required to sign in upon arrival at 9:30 a.m. and the 1.8-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required for anyone not vaccinated.

More than 1,000 people have participated in previous walks held in November, February and April.

The Unity Walk concept was developed last year by Stevie Moore and Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime.

The walks are sponsored by The Pledge to Protect 901, a collective of interested individuals, activists, education and health care leaders, government agencies and grass roots and nonprofit organizations working to end gun and community violence.

Each walk begins with the group pledge: See something. Say something. Your call counts. Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors. Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood. Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!

