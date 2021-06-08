Advertise with WMC
Arkansas advances to NCAA Super Regionals

Razorbacks defeat Stanford 7-3 to win the Fayetteville Regional
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ticket to the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on hand for the Arkansas Razorbacks, if they can get past Nebraska in the Regional Finals.

Game time at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Hogs trail the Cornhuskers 2-0 in the fifth.

Casey Opitz blasts the 100th home run of the season for the Hogs, that’s a program record -- the score, 2-1.

Hogs not done with the long ball.

Robert Moore knocks one out in the sixth to tie.

Charlie Welch a 3-run shot in the eighth to clinch.

Hogs go on to win it. Final 6-2. 

The Razorbacks head to the Super Regional at NC State.

