Arkansas advances to NCAA Super Regionals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ticket to the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on hand for the Arkansas Razorbacks, if they can get past Nebraska in the Regional Finals.

Game time at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Hogs trail the Cornhuskers 2-0 in the fifth.

Casey Opitz blasts the 100th home run of the season for the Hogs, that’s a program record -- the score, 2-1.

Hogs not done with the long ball.

Robert Moore knocks one out in the sixth to tie.

Charlie Welch a 3-run shot in the eighth to clinch.

Hogs go on to win it. Final 6-2.

The Razorbacks head to the Super Regional at NC State.

