Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a child was found dead at a home, according to St. Francis officials.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials found a 9-month-old baby boy unresponsive at a home on county road 109 near Forrest City.

The child was rushed to the Forrest City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the St. Francis County Coroner, his body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed at this time.

