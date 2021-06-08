CrimeStoppers doubles reward to $2,000 for tips on city, county murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County is upping the ante for more people to come forward with tips regarding murders in the area.

The agency says it will start paying $2,000 in cash for information leading to arrests, doubling the original amount that has been available.

This comes in response to the increase in the murder rate in Memphis and Shelby County within the last few years, according to CrimeStoppers.

As of Monday, a total of 103 murders have been committed this year. CrimeStoppers says that’s a 13% hike over the previous year’s pace and only half of the cases have resulted in arrests.

CrimeStoppers asks anyone who has information regarding a murder to call the agency at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.