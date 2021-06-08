Girls Inc. of Memphis to break ground in new facility this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls Inc. of Memphis will break ground on a brand new facility in Frayser later this week.

The Patricia C. Howard Campus on Dellwood will serve as an innovative center and benchmark for quality youth development.

The solar-powered campus will consist of three buildings under one roof.

It will also expand the existing Girls Inc. of Memphis Youth Farm that teaches girls to grow healthy food.

“We’re going to have a teaching kitchen, so our girls will be educating the community on how to take farm to table right here in the same space,” said Lisa Moore with Girls Inc.

The farm has been at this site in Frayser for over a year... the new building will allow Girls Inc to serve the girls and their families.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off the Girls Inc. of Memphis’ 75th-anniversary celebration Thursday, June 10th.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.