Heavy rains cause flooding in several Mississippi counties

BATESVILLE/OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Constant rainfall caused significant flooding in several of our Mississippi counties.

🚧Current Road Closures🚧



County Road 105, County Road 129, County Road 309, County Road 383, County Road 385, County Road 428, County Road 471, County Road 485 and O’Hara Drive. @NWSMemphis #TurnAroundDontDrown — Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) June 8, 2021

Conditions in Oxford and Lafayette County caused multiple county roads and even some residential areas to shut down until floodwaters subsided.

@NWSMemphis current flooding on O’Hara Drive in 12 Oaks subdivision. pic.twitter.com/xyzN6GJgJ4 — Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) June 8, 2021

In Batesville and Panola County, the sight was much the same.

Batesville,MS this morning...I should have said something interesting, since it’s been shared over 3,000 times😂 Posted by Robin Steward on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Emergency Operations Director for Panola County, Daniel Cole told WMC his crews filled hundreds of sandbags, distributing them everywhere from residences to polling places so voters cold have a dry place to cast their ballot for the municipal elections.

“We’re working closely and monitoring the situation with the road department and the sheriff’s department and our dispatch center as calls come in,” Cole said. “We’ll send the fire department, the road department, the sheriff’s department according to what the nature of the call is.”

For residents in Oxford, some say the reason for the flooding is small, outdated drainage systems.

“I’ve got three trees here that are probably going to fall within the next few storms,” said Robert Oliver, who’s lived in his home for 17 years.”

Oliver says in the last two years, commercial construction up the hill from his house caused a large amount of rain runoff to be redirected toward his home on Park Drive.

“We’ve just seen almost a 10-fold increase in the amount of water,” Oliver said.

“The erosion continues to happen, and they (the city) said that the culverts weren’t big enough,” said Anita Kipping, Oliver’s down the street neighbor.

Both neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city on this issue but claim nothing has been done to improve the drainage system.

We reached out to the city of Oxford’s Engineering Department but have not heard back from them.

“We’re actually at the point where we’re actually losing property,” Oliver said, half-jokingly. “My property is appearing on other peoples property, and their property is appearing down the street. We’re just left with deeper and deeper ditches.”

“There is always some type of debris that was the root cause. It’s never that the culverts weren’t big enough,” Kipping added.

Both say they’ve been advocating for improved drainage systems in their neighborhood for around eighteen months.

They’re confident something will eventually get done but aren’t sure how many more rains like Tuesday’s will happen before then.

“The process is just going to continue unless we do something to counter it,” Oliver said.

