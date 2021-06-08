Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Humboldt city workers to face trial for animal cruelty

Dog allegedly beaten in Humboldt, Tennessee
Dog allegedly beaten in Humboldt, Tennessee(In Defense of Animals)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Humboldt, Tennessee city workers are set to face trial Wednesday for allegedly beating a dog to death in January.

In Defense of Animals says Bruce Lynn Pafford and James Johnson are charged with animal cruelty and a petition is calling for maximum sentencing if convicted.

They were arrested after a witness reported seeing the city workers killing a dog they had been dispatched to aid after the dog was struck by a vehicle.

In Defense of Animals explains:

“The dog was determined to have severe head injuries and was taken to the pound where the city shop is located. The two dog catchers removed the dog from the city vehicle with a catchpole, a device for handling unfamiliar dogs. Once clear of the vehicle, one employee unmercifully held the dog down with the catchpole while the other employee beat the dog repeatedly on the head with what was reported to be a shovel or pole.The dog, posthumously named Rain, was “yelping til (their) last breath” and that the sound of their crying was ‘horrifying.’”

Both Pafford and Johnson resigned from their positions days later.

“There is no excuse for an animal, injured or not, to be subjected to a cruel death. The defendants, Bruce Lynn Pafford and James Johnson, if convicted will be getting off lightly with a one-to-two-year jail term,” said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Campaign Director. “It is the mission of In Defense of Animals to spotlight egregious acts of animal cruelty to maximize the justice that tormented and tortured animals endure. There is no justification for the cruel treatment of animals in any society.”

Each is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a one to two-year sentence depending on one’s criminal history, according to In Defense of Animals.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee makes announcement
Tennessee governor announces plans for Memphis infrastructure projects and workforce
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Pride Day at the Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces Pride Day for Saturday June 12
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Alzheimer’s Association hopeful, thanks to approval of new drug
Alzheimer’s Association hopeful, thanks to approval of new drug