Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away ceiling fans to celebrate 135th anniversary

Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away fans to celebrate 135th anniversary
Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away fans to celebrate 135th anniversary((Source: Hunter Fan Company))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hunter Fan Company in Memphis is giving away 135 ceiling fans to celebrate its 135th anniversary.

Local Memphians can send a direct message to @hunterfanco on Instagram for a chance to win a fan.

The message needs to include the home address and a photo of the space in the home that needs a fan upgrade. The winners might find a fan on their doorstep this summer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains...
Juneteenth festival to continue at Memphis park as removal of Confederate general’s remains underway
Charles McVean
Memphis entrepreneur, Charles McVean dies at 78
Community members gathered in Orange Mound Park on Saturday to honor the victims of gun...
Community members honor victims of gun violence
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner
Arrest warrant issued as lawmakers call on community for protection