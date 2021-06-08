Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away ceiling fans to celebrate 135th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hunter Fan Company in Memphis is giving away 135 ceiling fans to celebrate its 135th anniversary.

Local Memphians can send a direct message to @hunterfanco on Instagram for a chance to win a fan.

The message needs to include the home address and a photo of the space in the home that needs a fan upgrade. The winners might find a fan on their doorstep this summer.

